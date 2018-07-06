Brazil’s official lineup released ahead of 9pm kick-off against Belgium
Brazil coach Tite has decided to revealed Brazil’s starting XI more than 6 hours before their World Cup quarter-finals clash with Belgium on Friday at 9PM local time.
The Samba Boys reached the last 8 of the tournament after a 2-0 victory over Mexico and are the favourites to win this year’s edition.
Tite has surprised football fans after he unveiled his starting tem early.
Marcelo who didn’t play any part in Brazil’s clash against Mexico, returns in place of Filipe Luis at left-back and Manchester City’s Fernandinho will replace suspended Casemiro in midfield.
Tite still trusts Gabriel Jesus to lead from the front despite calls for Roberto Firmino to start after his goal against Mexico.
Here is the official Brazil’s lineup: Alisson; Fagner; Silva; Miranda; Marcelo; Paulinho; Fernandinho; Coutinho; Willian; Jesus; Neymar
