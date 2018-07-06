Ronaldo's agent explains why he would leave Real Madrid amid Juventus transfer rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes together [Photo: Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has hinted the Portuguese superstar could leave Real Madrid this summer to explore new challenges.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with an £88million switch to Serie A giants Juve, admit claims he is unhappy at the Bernabeu.

He has reportedly agreed a four-year contract worth €30m per season to move to Turin - with Real apparently happy to grant Roanldo his wish to depart.

The former Manchester United forward has played 438 times for Real, scoring 450 times, since joining the club in 2009. Mendes hinted at Ronaldo wanting a new challenge [Photo: Courtesy]

He has won La Liga twice, two Copa del Reys, and four Champions League winner's medals - including in each of the last three years.

The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, met with Real president Florentino Perez and right-hand man Jose Angel Sanchez on Wednesday evening to discuss the terms of an exit.

And Mendes stoked the flames by telling Portugal outlet Record: "If that happens, it would only be to start a new stage in his career, to undertake a new challenge in what has been a brilliant career.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo does leave Real Madrid, he will be eternally grateful to the club, the president, all of the club directors, the medical staff, and each and every club employee without exception, and of course to all Madridistas wherever they might be in all parts of the world".

Ronaldo has regularly been linked with a move away from Madrid, but speculation has intensified in the wake of comments he made after the team's Champions League final win over Liverpool in May. Ronaldo could bring the curtain down on his nine years at Real [Photo: Courtesy]

Speaking to beIN Sports, Ronaldo said immediately following the 3-1 victory in Kiev: "In the coming days there will be an answer about my future for the fans, who have always been by my side. It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid."

Despite suggesting he would reveal more soon, the 33-year-old, who has been on World Cup duty with Portugal, has not publicly commented on his future since that match.