Barcelona offer three players to Chelsea in bid to sign Willian

Barcelona offers Chelsea three players in exchange for Willian [Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona are not leaving anything to chance when it comes to their desire to sign Willian from Chelsea this summer.

According to UK news outlet the Metro, Barcelona are ready to offer three players to Chelsea in exchange for Willian.

Barcelona has turned to the Brazilian after their main target Antoine Griezmann decided to stay at Athletico Madrid.

Willian who fell out with Antonio Conte last season is believed to be keen to leave the Stamford Bridge this summer but Chelsea are reluctant to let him go and have placed a £70m asking price on him. Rafinha has been offered to Chelsea in exchange for Willian [Photo: Courtesy] Andres Gomes [Photo: Courtesy] Paulinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports from Spain now claims that the Catalans are not in a position to pay so much for Willian and have opted for a player-plus-cash swap deal instead.

The Spanish Champions have offered Andre Gomes, Rafinha and Paulinho to Chelsea in a bid to bring Willian to Camp Nou after it was believed that they are not in Ernesto Valverde’s plans for next season.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Manchester United are also interested in signing Willian [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United are also in the race to sign Willian from Stamford Bridge as Jose Mourinho is looking for a reunion, however, Chelsea prefers selling their star man to Barcelona than strengthen a direct rival in the league.