Chelsea willing to sell Willian to Man United on one condition
Willian has been a transfer target for Jose Mourinho since his appointment as Manchester United boss but the Portuguese manager failed in a bid to take him to Old Trafford last summer.
The Brazilian fell out with Chelsea’s boss Antonio Conte last season which saw him block the Italian out of a celebratory Instagram post after Chelsea won the FA Cup against Manchester United.
Barcelona are also reported to have joined the race to sign the 29-year-old from Barcelona as a back-up.
It is claimed that Chelsea would rather sell him to the Spanish Champions than to a direct rival in the league. However, according to the Telegraph, Chelsea would consider selling to United only if the Red Devils will offer Anthony Martial in exchange.
Martial’s agent confirmed last month that the Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford after he fell out of favour under Mourinho.
The 22-year-old has one more year left on his existing contract but United have an option to extend that by a further year.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Nairobi legal awards: CJ David Maraga crowns top firm
England stars’ funny reactions after qualifying for quarter-finals
England beat Colombia on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Ronaldo almost certain to switch to Italian Cub this summer
- Chelsea willing to sell Willian to Man United on one conditionGossip & Rumours 3 hours ago
- Next Chelsea boss to live at training groundGossip & Rumours 1 week ago
- Moroccan star in fatal accident days after World Cup exitWorld Cup 2018 2 days ago
- Maradona offers to manage Argentina for free after World Cup painWorld Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- England stars’ funny reactions after qualifying for quarter-finalsWorld Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- No Zlatan, no problem! Sweden pips Switzerland to World Cup quarterfinal spotWorld Cup 2018 18 hours ago
- The politics of World Cup football feverWorld Cup 2018 13 hours ago