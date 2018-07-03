Gor Mahia FC 2 - 2 Lydia Ludic: Tuyisenge's last gasp strike saves Gor Mahia blushes against Ludic

Gor Mahia fullback Innocent Wafula dribbles past Lydia Ludic player during their 2-2 draw Cecafa Kagame Cup Group B match at Chamazi Stadium [Photo: Standard/Rodgers Eshitemi ]

Gor Mahia's blushes were spared by a 92nd minute Jacques Tuyisenge's penalty kick as the Kenyan Premier League champions' Cecafa Kagame Cup dreams were kept alive with a hard fought 2-2 draw against a resilient Lydia Ludic from Burundi, at Chamazi Stadium on Tuesday.

Gor, who were a shadow of their former selves left it late as the Burundians looked set to complicate Dylan Kerr's men quarterfinals qualification chances.

The record Kenyan champions had to come twice from behind to go level on points (2) with Ludic and Rayon Sports who drew 1-1 with surprise group B leaders Port of Djibouti in an earlier match at the same venue.

This was K'Ogalo's second draw of the tournament after they had an identical scoreline against Rayon Sports on Sunday. The result has left the group wide open after the Rwandese giants shared the spoils with Ports. Gor coach Dylan Kerr (R) and skipper Harun Shakava during briefing. [Photo/Standard]

"This was a hard fought draw. Credit to Ludic, they made us battle to the end. This was not my team, my team played on Sunday," said a disappointed Kerr after the match.

Gor now face a tricky must win final group match against Ports on Thursday at Chamazi Stadium.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Former AFC Leopards duo of Alexie Kitenge and Dan Wagaluka netted a goal each in either half for the Burundians in between Philemon Otieno's strike.

Kitenge had given the Burundians the lead right at the start of the first half with a brilliant finish, but his celebrations were cut short by Philemon Otieno six minutes later

Gor could have gone into the break leading but their profligacy in front of the goal cost them with Ephrem Guikan being the major culprit.

Video: Kerr discusses Gor lineup ahead of LLB Academic tie

The Ivorian had a clear cut chance on the stroke of halftime but he was perfectly denied by Mutombo before a defender made a goal line clearance to stop Jacques Tuyisenge's goal bound header.

Ludic regained the lead in the 53rd minute when Wagaluka shrugged off a challenge from his marker before unleashing a ferocious shot that flew past goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji.

Francis Kahata then forced a fine save from the opposing keeper in the 58th minute before he was replaced by new signing Francis Mustafa as Bernard Ondiek came on for Guikan.

In the 68th minute, George Odhiambo saw his long range shot punched away by Mutombo.

Moments later, Innocent Wafula danced through the defence, but his effort in the box was deflected for a fruitless corner, just before paving way for Samuel Onyango.

Video: Gor coach Dylan Kerr clears air on striker Meddie Kagere's departure

Ondiek could have drawn level in the 83rd minute but his glancing header went agonizingly wide as Gor intensified their attack in search for an equaliser.

But with less than three minutes to stoppage time, Gor were awarded a penalty after Ludic defender handled the ball in the area. Tuyisenge made no mistake to send the keeper the wrong way and keep God's quarterfinals hopes alive.