Eagle-eyed fans notice what Lukaku did in build up to Belgium's winner against Japan
Belgium staged a thrilling comeback to beat Japan 3-2 at the World Cup on Monday evening.
After a fairly drab and goalless first half, the second 45 rained goals with five being scored.
Japan scored the game's first two, taking a surprise lead. But Group G winners Belgium brilliantly fought back to win the clash.
The game's climax was reached in the 94th minute when Nacer Chadli scored the winner as Roberto Martinez's side produced a devastating counter-attack.
Thibaut Courtois caught the ball from a Japan corner and immediately distributed it to Kevin De Bruyne.
The Manchester City star drove the ball forward before releasing Thomas Meunier on the right wing.
The PSG star put a ball into the box which Romelu Lukaku dummied before Chadli slotted home.
It was a stunning goal, but eagle-eyed fans on Twitter spotted something crucial in the build up.
Despite not touching the ball, Lukaku played a major role in the goal. Firstly, the Manchester United striker took away two defenders giving Meunier space to run into.
Lukaku then left the ball for Chadli who scored the game's winner.
One viewer tweeted: "Watch Lukaku's run. Drags the defender inside to create space for Meunier and then dummies it brilliantly for Chadli. Brilliant work."
Another posted: "Lukaku's movement won the game. The Japanese defenders were running after him and dt gave de Bruyne an option to pass. They thought he was going to kick the ball but he faked them... genius. I always love his work rate even though he didn't score."
Belgium now face Brazil in the quarter-finals on Friday.
beautiful run from Lukaku opening up Meunier on the right ???????? then dragging 2 defenders with his dummy & therefore setting Chadli up
pic.twitter.com/MSgX8Grey2 — Mad @ FIFA World Cup 2018 (@encikmizi) July 2, 2018
Bruh, Lukaku's off the ball movement for that final goal was INSANE. Took two defenders ???????????? — ??yi ????g? (@alfred_savage) July 2, 2018
The movement of Lukaku confused the defenders completely. Well played @RomeluLukaku9 — Rich Arthur ???????? (@__kodie) July 2, 2018
Just look at Lukaku's movement... 2 defenders nullified in that attack thanks to him. I salute #mufc pic.twitter.com/diFUdC3fAa — Chuma Hwai Mukuruvambwa (@263MJ) July 2, 2018
Did you see the movement from Lukaku and how he zigzag dragged those 2 defenders. Wonderful stuff — Lukaku (@TargetRom) July 2, 2018
Lukaku didn't even touch the ball in that last goal but it was all about his quality movement, dragging defenders all over the place opening space for everyone else ????????top draw centre forward play — Craig Hogg (@craighogg86) July 2, 2018
