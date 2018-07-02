KDF robes Backlay's as Blazers upset 4-Christ

77 Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 00:16 GMT +3 | Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 00:16 GMT +3 | Basketball By PHILLIP ORWA:

Joseph Gitau of Riara University (L-in white T-shirt) fights for the ball with Upper Hilll's Jok Maut during their Kenya Basketball Federation Match at the United States International University Basketball Court. 1-7-2018 [Phillip Orwa, Standard]

Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Moran’s robbed Barclays Bank 80-76 in a very tight Division one encounter that was staged at the United States International University (USIU) Nairobi Campus at the weekend.

Blazers hit 4-Christ 55-42 to clinch their Division two berth that was staged at the same venue.

The two sides sank baskets across each other’s area with Blazers emerging the eventual winner on a minnow 11-09 score in the first quarter.

During the second quarter again, Blazers won with a small margin of only two points, just as the first quarter, after posting 18-16 to give the two sides a breather with Blazers leading 29-25.

Blazer’s won the last two sets 10-07 and 16-10 adding another 26 points into their tally, to emerge the eventual winners.

In another match staged at the same venue, Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) walloped Little Prince 47-25 in a one-sided happenstance.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Signs that JKUAT were going for nothing short of a win started showing from the word go as they drove in 18 baskets against Little Prince’s 06 in the first quarter. Little Prince was dismissed via a 15-1 score-line in the second quarter to go into recess leading 33-7.

Drawing 08-08 in the third quarter and winning 10-06 in the final quarter did not salvage Little Prince’s hope as letting go the first two quarter win’s with a big margin easily enabled Blazers to walk home victorious.

Upper Hill High School then taught Riara University a hard lesson, winning by a narrow 50-47 margin. The young tucks won 13-07 in the first quarter, losing 08-13 in the second quarter, only to establish an 18-12 win in the third quarter, and unfortunately lose again by 15-11 in the third quarter. The two sides won two quarters-a-piece.

Captain Jeff Steve Muli of Upper Hill said “The game was initially hard, but we tackled the university opponents and nailed them to win the match, it was with a small margin but we deserved the win.”