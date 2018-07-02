Kagame Cup: K'Ogalo lapse after leading 2-0 to tie 2-2 against Rwandan side

Gor Mahia FC's Jacques Tuyisenge control ball during their KPL match against Western Stima at Kasarani stadium on Oct 1, 2017. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] .

Fatigue came to haunt Gor Mahia as they threw away a two-goal first half lead to draw 2-2 against Rayon Sports of Rwanda in yesterday's opening Group B match of the Cecafa Kagame Cup, at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Rayon captain Pierre Kwizera scored a wonder goal deep into the stoppage time to deny Dylan Kerr's men an opening win.

Jacques Tuyisenge opened the scoring against his countrymen after the half hour mark before Humphrey Mieno scored a similar goal, both from Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan's assists.

It was a repeat of the CAF Confederations Cup Group D match in Kigali two months ago, where the Rwandese giants came from behind to share the spoils (1-1) with K'Ogalo.

"I think the boys did very well. The off the pitch issues and fatigue somehow played a big role in the result," Gor coach Dylan Kerr told The Standard Sports.

"The tournament has just started. We hope to bounce back against Ludic on Tuesday."

Gor captain Harun Shakava added: "It is a fair result for both teams because this was a very tactical but tough game. We played well in the first half, but fatigue caught up with us in the second half, which allowed Rayon's comeback.

Guikan provided two assists in six minutes to help the record Kenyan champions go into the break leading 2-0 before he was withdrawn shortly after the breather with an injury.

Jacques Tuyisenge broke deadlock in the 34th minute when he easily connected Guikan's cross on the blind side before Humphrey Mieno doubled the lead in a similar fashion after the Ivorian pounced on a rebound from Godfrey Walusimbi's effort.

However, Rayon cameback into the second half a more rejuvenated side, dominating possession as Gor were forced to a quick retreat.

It didn't take long before Ismailla Diara pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute from the spot, sending goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch the wrong way, after Mieno handled in the box.

That seemed to be the Rwandan side's turning point as they went out searching for an equaliser. They continued piling pressure on the visibly exhausted Gor back four.

Substitute Boniface Omondi could have extended gor's lead but his 72nd minute effort was brilliantly blocked by a self sacrificing defender.

And with less than two minutes into the stoppage time, Kwizera did the unexpected as he unleashed a long-range screamer that flew past a hapless Oluoch to deny Gor victory.