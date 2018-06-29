Former Tottenham defender dies at the age of 45

349 Friday, June 29th 2018 at 09:36 GMT +3 | Friday, June 29th 2018 at 09:36 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Goran Bunjevcevic in action for Tottenham Hotspur [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic has died at the age of 45.

Bunjevcevic spent five years in north London and also won 16 caps for Yugoslavia.

Former club Red Star Belgrade announced the news on Thursday night, confirming the former defender had been in a serious condition since last Wednesday. Goran Bunjevcevic [Photo: Courtesy]

Bunjevcevic, who had been working as a board member at the Serbian FA, suffered a stroke back in April and underwent emergency surgery.

Serbia dedicated their win over Costa Rica at the World Cup to Bunjevcevic, after the squad visited him in hospital before this summer's tournament in Russia.

Red Star Belgrade tweeted: "With great regret we inform the public that our former footballer and captain has lost the most important battle. Rest in peace, Bunjoe."

The defender in action for Tottenham [Photo: Courtesy]

Bunjevcevic made over 100 appearances for Red Star and retired from football in 2007 after a brief spell with ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands.

He returned to his former club as sporting director in 2008 and was most recently on the board with the Serbian FA.

Tottenham also tweeted late on Thursday night: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Goran Bunjev?evi?. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time." Goran Bunjevcevic in action for Tottenham [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Manchester City defender Aleksandr Kolarov dedicated his winning goal against Costa Rica to Bunjevcevic.

"We want him to know that we are all supporting him. We want to relay this message to him and his family that we are 100 per cent behind him.”