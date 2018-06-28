Belgium's De Bruyne, Lukaku set to miss 'celebration' England clash

Kevin De Bruyne (L) and Romelu Lukaku (R) are doubts for Belgium-England clash today. [Photo/Courtesy]

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are potential absentees in Belgium's concluding World Cup Group G game against England in Kaliningrad.

The Manchester United striker has been in superb form so far in Russia, scoring a brace in each of the wins over Panama and Tunisia.

But Lukaku sustained external ligament damage to his left ankle in the latter 5-2 victory and, although head coach Roberto Martinez reported good news overall on his number nine's progress, he seems set to sit out on Thursday with qualification for the knockout stages already secured.

"With Romelu Lukaku we had very good news on the scan. He had no further damage but it is still uncomfortable," Martinez told his pre-match news conference on the eve of the game.

"We'll will make a final assessment tonight for him to be involved or not.

"At the moment he is still in the recovery phase and had a really difficult knock against Tunisia.

"We are happy that tomorrow is probably one day too early, but I don't think he is going to take any longer than that."

As for De Bruyne, his work seems to be over in the Group stage matches after providing the much required creativity in the middle of the pack. The Manchester City star may settle for the as well on the premise of being cautious at the crucial stage.

De Bruyne is one of three Belgium players on a yellow, along with Thomas Meunier and Jan Verthongen.

"It would be risky and a real gamble to play any of the players who have yellow cards because you don't want a player missing in the knock-out stage," he said.

He said a scan showed no major damage but more time was needed to assess the Manchester United forward, who has scored twice in each of his two outings in Russia.

Lukaku's four goals place him level with Cristiano Ronaldo and one behind England's Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer.

Martinez said Kane's form came as no surprise because he knew the Tottenham man was ready to take on leadership duties in the England camp.

"It's like a test for us, if you can keep a player like Harry Kane form scoring then you're keeping your focus and doing your defensive work well," he said.

The match will decide who tops Group G and Martinez dismissed the possibility Belgium could take it easy in order to place second and face an "easier" opponent in the knock-out phase.

"It's a game that we can celebrate and enjoy. There's a lot of sensations in both camps and both nations going into the knock-out phase.

"So I don't think the game will be emotional in that respect. I think it'll be almost a celebration."

