Deontay Wilder blasts "weak-minded coward" Anthony Joshua with Brit set to face Alexander Povetkin next
Deontay Wilder has branded Anthony Joshua a “weak-minded coward” because he won’t fight him next.
Joshua has reluctantly accepted he must face his WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin next after being ordered to fight the Russian by the sanctioning body.
Wilder is furious that the WBA Super, IBF and WBO heavyweight king will not face him after he verbally agreed to his terms for the fight and has launched a foul-mouthed attack on him on twitter.
The unbeaten WBC champ said: “Had the world waiting for three months playing games just for this moment.
“You’re not a true champion!! You’re just a weak-minded coward that’s holding hard metal. #Facts.”
Wilder had also offered Joshua £37million to agree to his terms for the historic unification clash and the American claims he has done everything to make the fight happen.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
“All they had to do is say they were scared to fight,” he said. “Period. But instead they made themselves look like what they are, not stand-up guys.
“I’m so happy it’s over now. I’ve done my part. The world has seen that, so stay in England.”
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is frustrated that Wilder only seems interested in negotiating on social media and claims the fight contract remains with them unsigned.
“We can’t do a lot more than we’re doing,” said the Matchroom MD. “I think Anthony is frustrated that he feels that people feel he might not want this fight. He wants that fight more than anything.
“We sent the contract nearly nine days ago now. We’re not even necessarily expecting a signed contract back. We just want your comments. If my fighter wanted a fight, and we received a contract, I would be back with the comments within 24 hours.
“Nothing makes sense here at all. They emailed me on Sunday and said we would be back with our comments on Friday. Why do you need another five or six days? They know we’re under pressure from the WBA and it all feels like a big game, to be honest with you.
LATEST STORIES
PHOTOS: Germany players head home after disastrous World Cup 2018 campaign
Kenyans can now play biggest American lotteries from home
Ozil clashes with Germany fans after shocking World Cup exit
Brazil beat Serbia to book date with Mexico in round of 16
- Five reasons Germany crashed in shame at Russia World CupWorld Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- Germany out of World Cup 2018 after humiliating defeat by South Korea World Cup 2018 18 hours ago
- Manchester United fans fuming at "stupid and embarrassing" club decisionFootball 20 hours ago
- British PM May orders government institutions to fly flag for England team World Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- PHOTOS: Game Yetu in Russia as Brazil take on SerbiaWorld Cup 2018 17 hours ago
- PHOTOS: Brazil and Serbia fans trade punches in the stands during World Cup 2018 clashWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Kenyans can now play biggest American lotteries from homeSports 2 hours ago