Brazil beat Serbia to book date with Mexico in round of 16

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Brazil avoided the kind of shock that swept aside defending champions Germany by topping group E with a routine 2-0 win over Serbia in Spartak Stadium, Moscow on Wednesday.

Switzerland, 2-2 winners over Costa Rica finished second and will now face Denmark, who overhauled Mexico at the top of Group F on goal difference having crushed the North Americans 3-0.

Paulinho and Thiago Silva’s goals ensured Brazil finished top with seven points and will now meet Mexico who contrived to lose when it looked they were poised to top the group.

Serbia looked to continue with their gritty performance at Spartak Stadium but were undone by the sheer quality of the Brazilians.

Brazil took the lead in 35 minute when Coutinho spotted Paulinho making a darting run before the clipping the ball over the top. The Barcelona midfielder got there first before goalkeeper Stojkovi? for a simple poke on the ball for the opener.

And when it looked Serbia were growing into the game midway the second half, Brazil snuffed the life out of coach Mladen Krstaji?’s boys.

In the 68th minute, the five time champions poured forward after beating back a Serbian attack and won two quick corners the second of which Neymar whipped at the near post and Thiago Silva nodded home from six yards.

Line Ups

Serbia

1-Vladimir Stojkovi?, 11-Aleksandar Kolarov, 2 -Antonio Rukavina, 13 -Milos Veljkovic, 15-NNikola Milenkovi?, 21 –Nemanja Mati?, 10 -Dusan Tadi?, 17-Filip Kosti? (18-Nemanja Radonji?), 20-Sergej Milinkovi?-Savi?, 22-Aadem Ljaji? (7–Andrija Živkovi? 74’), 9 –Aaleksandar Mitrovi? (19-Luka Jovi? 89’).

Coach: Mladen Krstaji?

Unused Subs

3 -Dusko Toši?, 4 -Luka Milivojevi?, 5 -Uros Spaji?, 6 –Branislav Ivanovi?, 8- Aleksandar Prijovi?, 12-Pedraj Rajkovi?, 14 Milan Rodi?, 16-Marko Gruji?, 23-Marko Dmitrovi?

Brazil

1 –Alisson, 3 -João Miranda 2 -Thiago Silva 22 -Fágner 12 –Marcelo (6-Filipe Luis 10’) 15-Paulinho (17–Fernandinho 65’), 11 -Philippe Coutinho, 5 –Casemiro, 19 –Willian, 10 –Neymar, 9 -Gabriel Jesus

Coach: Tite

Unused Subs

4 - Pedro Geromel, 8-Renato Augusto, 13–Marquinhos, 16 –Cássio, 18 –Fred 20 -Roberto Firmino, 2 –Taison, 23-Ederson Moraes