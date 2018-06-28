Gor players threaten to boycott tie

207 Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Gilbert Wandera:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The first leg of the SportPesa Premier League derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will be played on July 21.

However, the venue of the match will be announced later even though Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has said they want it to be played in Kasarani.

“We want the match to be played in Kasarani but we are yet to receive answer on our request for the venue. The home team, AFC Leopards, however want to take it to Bukhungu Stadium and so we are still discussing with them on the best venue,” said KPL Chief Executive Jack Oguda.

The match rescheduled from May 25 after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) called for its postponement following security concerns at Bukhungu Stadium.

The matter went to the sports tribunal after KPL were unhappy with the federation’s decision and insisted it is within their mandate to postpone a fixture. KPL won the dispute and went ahead to put off the match.

It still remains unclear whether FKF will raise issues if the match is scheduled for Bukhungu considering that the stadium has not been approved to host a match of such calibre.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Kasarani is supposed to be ready for use by the end of this month after it was closed down for renovations.

Gor Mahia, who are enjoying a 12-point lead at the top of the log after Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Posta Rangers, are embroiled in internal wrangles over unpaid allowances.

Yesterday, their players went on strike in Kisumu threatening snub tomorrow’s league match against Sony Sugar at Moi Stadium. The players are demanding all the outstanding allowances.

Gor Mahia Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi said the players have informed her they were checking out of the hotel in protest to owed allowances.

“They got in touch with me from Kisumu and have told me categorically that they will not stay in the hotel or honour Friday’s match against Sony Sugar. We have tried to convince them but in vain,” she said.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier, who is in Russia, tried convince the players to return to camp and honour Friday’s fixture.

Gor Mahia were hit by the unexpected departure of key striker Meddie Kagere who joined Tanzanian giants Simba on Tuesday on a two-year deal.

In other transfer news, veteran goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has made a shock move to Tusker from Posta Rangers.

Matasi, the Kenya’s first choice goalkeeper, has signed a three-year deal with the brewers replacing David Okello who was released to join Mathare United.

The Kenyan number one goalkeeper is the latest addition to Ruaraka where coach Robert Matano is building an experienced side after losing key players at the beginning of the season.