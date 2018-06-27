Naby Keita arrives in Liverpool as midfielder following switch from RB Leipzig

Wednesday, June 27th 2018 at 15:36 GMT +3

Gerrard handed Keita his Liverpool shirt in August. [Photo/Courtesy]

Naby Keita has arrived in Liverpool on Wednesday morning following his switch from RB Leipzig.

The midfielder agreed a £50m+ switch to Anfield last summer but spent last term with Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

He has now arrived on Merseyside ahead of officially becoming a Reds player on July 1.

Keita has penned a long-term contract with Liverpool and will start training on Monday when those not away at the World Cup will report for pre-season.

Liverpool's new No.8 was presented with his shirt by club legend and now Rangers boss Steven Gerrard last August when the deal was agreed.

Keita told the club's official website: “When you see how they performed last season it makes me want to do the same and to be a part of this team.

"I would like to be able to achieve a similar kind of season with them next season – but even better.

“I chose Liverpool because it is a team I watched often - and I also spoke a lot about it with Sadio [Mane]. He told me a lot about the team and the club.

“I also spoke with the coach, who told me about the project for the team and that motivated me to be here.”

The 23-year-old has impressed during his time with Leipzig and will bolster the Reds' midfield next term.

He netted 17 goals in 71 appearances for the German outfit.

Keita, a 29-cap Guinea international, previously played for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. Naby Keita holding his Liverpool jersey. [Photo/Courtesy]

