Naby Keita arrives in Liverpool as midfielder following switch from RB Leipzig
Naby Keita has arrived in Liverpool on Wednesday morning following his switch from RB Leipzig.
The midfielder agreed a £50m+ switch to Anfield last summer but spent last term with Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
He has now arrived on Merseyside ahead of officially becoming a Reds player on July 1.
Keita has penned a long-term contract with Liverpool and will start training on Monday when those not away at the World Cup will report for pre-season.
Liverpool's new No.8 was presented with his shirt by club legend and now Rangers boss Steven Gerrard last August when the deal was agreed.
Keita told the club's official website: “When you see how they performed last season it makes me want to do the same and to be a part of this team.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
"I would like to be able to achieve a similar kind of season with them next season – but even better.
“I chose Liverpool because it is a team I watched often - and I also spoke a lot about it with Sadio [Mane]. He told me a lot about the team and the club.
“I also spoke with the coach, who told me about the project for the team and that motivated me to be here.”
The 23-year-old has impressed during his time with Leipzig and will bolster the Reds' midfield next term.
He netted 17 goals in 71 appearances for the German outfit.
Keita, a 29-cap Guinea international, previously played for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.
Keita has revealed his excitement at teaming up with a squad Jurgen Klopp took to the Champions League final last season, and his delight at playing in same team as friend Sadio Mane.
“When you see how they performed last season it makes me want to do the same and to be a part of this team. I would like to be able to achieve a similar kind of season with them next season – but even better," he continued .
“I chose Liverpool because it is a team I watched often - and I also spoke a lot about it with Sadio [Mane]. He told me a lot about the team and the club.
“I also spoke with the coach, who told me about the project for the team and that motivated me to be here.”
LATEST STORIES
Liverpool finally sign ‘Steven Gerrard replacement’
England players face sleepless night ahead of Belgium clash
Serena Williams lands higher seeding amidst ‘protest’
World Cup fans shocked as they spot what Lionel Messi did at half-time of Nigeria clash
When rugby players came close to quitting
Kosovo, Albania collect money for fined Swiss players
- Cat predicts Nigeria to beat ArgentinaWorld Cup 2018 20 hours ago
- Rojo reveals what Messi told them in half-time talkWorld Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- Game Yetu is giving away ORIGINAL Argentina and Nigeria jerseys to lucky winners! To win ENTER here…World Cup 2018 22 hours ago
- Broadcasters World Cup losers owing to piracy trend in AfricaWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- ‘Controversial’ Maradona denies ill-health Sports 4 hours ago
- Let’s learn some Russian, shall we?World Cup 2018 16 hours ago
- Manchester United target Fekir as Lyon president deals blow to Liverpool hopesGossip & Rumours 2 hours ago