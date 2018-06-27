Manchester United target Fekir as Lyon president deals blow to Liverpool hopes

Nabil Fekir is a man in demand this summer [Photo: Courtesy]

Nabil Fekir could be forced to choose between Manchester United and Liverpool if he leaves Lyon this summer.

The France midfielder was on the brink of a move to Anfield before the World Cup but it collapsed at the 11th hour.

Liverpool remain interested in the £62million star but face competition from Real Madrid. Lyon president Jean Michael-Aulas [Photo: Courtesy]

And now Lyon president Jean Michael-Aulas has revealed he has held talks with United boss Jose Mourinho.

"I was with Jose Mourinho the other day. We had long discussions.

"Personally, I am no longer in discussions with Liverpool. At the moment, we are waiting for France and Nabil to have a fantastic World Cup."

Lyon are also preparing to offer Fekir a new deal in a last-gasp bid to keep him at the French club. Fekir could yet remain at Lyon [Photo: Courtesy]

Aulas said earlier this week: "I spoke with Nabil Fekir the day after the night when we decided to stop negotiations with Liverpool.

“He was very calm. I immediately said to him that if he wanted to stay, we could do an extension.

"I've said it before, we don’t need to sell. We have the capacity to keep Fekir. The current plan is to let nobody leave to have the best team possible and to make signings as previously planned."