Mo Salah snubbed post-match press conference due to "health problems" - with FIFA set to clarify absence
FIFA will clarify Mo Salah's absence from the man of the match press conference after Egypt's World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia, according to Russia Today .
They claim that the Liverpool star missed the post-match gathering due to "health problems", with the Pharaohs' coach Hector Cuper explaining that Salah was with the team's doctor after the 2-1 defeat in Volgograd .
FIFA's World Cup regulations require both coaches and the man of the match to attend a press conference after each match, with Salah given the award after he opened the scoring.
When asked why he hadn't attended, Cuper said: “I don’t know why Salah is not here. I cannot answer. I know he was with the doctor but I can’t confirm why he is not here now.”
The defeat to Saudi Arabia capped a miserable World Cup for Salah, who entered the tournament off the back of the shoulder injury that forced him off in the first half of Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.
Salah missed Egypt's opening game of the tournament against Uruguay, before returning to score in the defeats to Russia and Saudi Arabia which ensured they exited the competition without a point.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Off the pitch, Salah has reportedly been angered by Egypt's connection with Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov during the tournament.
Kadyrov has been accused of numerous human rights violations including discriminating against women and persecuting sexual minorities.
He posed for pictures with Salah during the tournament and even made him "an honorary citizen of the Chechen Republic", with Salah reportedly left unhappy at being seen as a political pawn and even contemplating quitting the Egyptian team.
LATEST STORIES
CONFIRMED Line-ups Nigeria vs Argentina a head of 9pm kick-off
Nigeria to beat Argentina
Dull Danes and flat French play out mutually beneficial 0-0 draw
Next Chelsea boss to live at training ground
Messi’s wife jets in to offer support as marriage crisis looms
How Police arrested KDF in Nakuru leg
- Female World Cup reporter rebukes fan after attempt to kiss her during live broadcastWorld Cup 2018 10 hours ago
- BREAKING: Meddie Kagere leaves champions Gor Mahia Football 8 hours ago
- Colombia’s fear of killer fansWorld Cup 2018 20 hours ago
- Game Yetu is giving away ORIGINAL Argentina and Nigeria jerseys to lucky winners! To win ENTER here…World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- Innocent Simiyu reinstated as Kenya 7s head coachRugby 1 day ago
- Why Ronaldo should have been sent off against IranWorld Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- Lizard Heat keep Three Lions warmWorld Cup 2018 20 hours ago