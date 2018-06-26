How Police arrested KDF in Nakuru leg

Edwin Okongo (in red jersey) of KDF ABC trade punches with Mustafa Salim (in blue jersey) of Nakuru ABC in their middle weight category semi final bout during the Road to Olympics boxing championship at the Modern Fitness Lounge, January 23, 2016. Okongo won by points. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Boxing: With seven top players missing in action, soldiers have a poor outing

Champions Kenya Defence Forces drop guard in opening national leg.

The absence of seven Kenya Defence Forces key players provided an easy passage for Kenya Police during the first leg of the National Boxing League at Madison Square Garden, in Nakuru over the weekend.

Those missing in action were Africa lightweight champion Nick Okoth, National superheavyweight champion Fred Ramogi, former Amateur Professional Boxing (APB) light heavy pugilist Nick Abaka and light fly Abednego Kyalo.

Others are fly Simon Mulinge and upcoming bantamweight boxer, Isaac Meja.

The policemen who won their finals bouts were lightfly Shaffi Bakari, fly Maurice Ochieng, bantam Martin Oduor, light Ethan Maina and heavyweight Elly Ajowi.

Bakari defeated Martin Maina of Thika 3-0, Ochieng walked over James Mutuli of Coast Combined, Oduor dismissed Steve Ndung’u of Prisons 3-0, Maina forced Stanley Ogutu of Kentract to retire in the second round and Ajowi punished Julius Atito of Prisons in the second round.

Meanwhile, national league middleweight champion Edwin Okong’o is confident of posting positive results in international tournaments after he won in the Nakuru national leg over the weekend.

“I met stiff challenge despite winning in the second round,” said KDF’s Okong’o.

“I am now focusing on next year’s All Africa Games. I just want to maintain a winning streak.”

Okong’o trains five days every week at Jamhuri grounds and praised his coach Sammy Magima for his unwavering support.

“Sergeant Sammy Magima coached and guided the KDF team to the Commonwealth Games. I also took part in the games held in Gold Coast, Australia and bowed out in the round of 16.”

Police won in Nakuru with 21 points, while KDF had 10.