Innocent Simiyu reinstated as Kenya 7s head coach

By Game Yetu: Monday, June 25th 2018 at 19:28 GMT +3 | Rugby
Simiyu reinstated as Kenya 7s head coach after mediation between the Ministry of Sports and Kenya Rugby Union

Innocent Simiyu has been reinstated as the Kenya Rugby Sevens nation team coach after mediation between the Ministry of Sports and Kenya Rugby Union.

Simiyu was sacked on Thursday night by the Kenya Rugby Union’s board four months to the end of his contract.

“We resolved; Innocent Simiyu to be reinstated as the head coach of the Shujaa national team. In future, the federation to be consulting with the ministry before such key and serious decisions are made,” read a statement from Sports CS Rashid Echesi.

The former national sevens and 15s teams captain is said to have taken full responsibility for the display that saw the playing unit blank out sponsor’s branding at the Paris Sevens a fortnight ago.

The sacking came hours after the Sh20 million Brand Kenya sponsorship deal with KRU was cancelled due to breach of contract.

