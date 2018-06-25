Salah reportedly considering early retirement from national team

Mo Salah leaving the pitch in the game against Russia. [Photo/Courtesy]

Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah is considering an early retirement from the national team, media sources have revealed.

Mo Salah is reportedly growing uncomfortable with the unnecessary attention that he receives, mostly from the political powers which he believes will be unhealthy for his reputation and sport.

According to the Bleacher Report, Egyptian talisman confided in his team officials and revealed that he has cut out an option of hanging his boots from the national duty.

This precedes an event where the Egyptian team was hosted by Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov, where the Liverpool striker was accorded honorary citizenship of Chechen.

The Egyptian team has been based in Chechen Kadyrov seized the opportunity to host the team. Chechen has been synonymous with human rights abuses, thus, an association with Kadyrov could prove costly for the Egyptian player.

Media sources indicate that Salah is uneasy because he is feeling exposed and his reputation is at stake.

However, the Egyptian Football Association is reported to have refuted the claims on grounds that such information can only be taken with a pinch of salt. The federation holds that unless the information has come directly from Mo Salah himself; it can only be treated as cooked up information.

Egypt are awaiting their last match of the World Cup against Saudi Arabia, after losing their first two matches against Uruguay and Russia.