Rallying: Safari Rally on the verge of regaining WRC status

77 Monday, June 25th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Monday, June 25th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Rodgers Eshitemi:

AFRICAN SAFARI RALLY 2018 Winners Kenyans Carl Tundo(R) with the 2nd place Kenyans Baldev Chagar celebrates with their trophies during The African Safari Rally 2018 at Sopa Lodge Hotel in Naivasha, Nakuru County on Sunday 18/03/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The Safari Rally is on the verge of regaining its lost world status after the famous event secured the 2019 International Automobile Federation (FIA) World Rally Championship candidacy.

Kenya, who was stripped of its WRC status by global body in 2002, could return to the competition if their candidacy event slated for March 2019 conforms to the conditions set by FIA.

The new development was confirmed on Thursday in Paris by FIA President Jean Todt via his twitter account. This was after Todt, who officially opened the WRC Project facility at Kasarani in February 2018 held a meeting with WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesler, Sports Ministry Principal Secretary Ambassador Karimi Kaberia and CEO of the WRC Project Phineas Kimathi, who is also the President of Kenya Motor Sports Federation.

“Safari Rally becomes official WRC FIA candidate event; signing off the agreement between government of Kenya and WRC Promoter today in Paris at the Automobile & Club De France,” read Todt’s tweet. Todt participated in the Safari before heading the Ferrari Formula One team. [Rodgers Eshitemi]