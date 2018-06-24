BOXING: Police enter five boxers

77 Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3 | Boxing By Ben Ahenda:

Joseph Wasike (in red jersey) of Coast trade punches with Elly Ajowi (in blue jersey) of Police ABC in their heavy weight category final bout during the road to Olympics boxing championship trials at the Modern Fitness Lounge, January 24, 2016. Ajowi won by points and was among those selected to represent Kenya. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Former champions Kenya Police have entered five players in the first leg of the National Boxing League that entered the second day at Madison Square Garden in Nakuru yesterday.

The cops eased into the finals after defending champions Kenya Defence Forces missed seven of their top boxers, who are out on military assignments. Police squad in Shaffi Bakari (light fly weight), Maurice Ochieng (fly weight), Martin Oduor (bantam weight), Humphrey Ochieng’(light heavy) and Elly Ajowi(heavy) sailed into the finals of the three-day competition.

Bakari forced Anthony Mutua of Dallas to quit in the first round as Ochieng’ knocked out Harrison Mathuku of Kenya Prisons in the first round while Oduor and Ochieng’ beat Joshua Mwangi of G44 Soweto and Francis Denga of Kentract on points.

Ajowi knocked out Brayan Omondi of Omar Kassongo Sports Academy (OKSA) in the first round.

KDF misses Abednego Kyalo, Simon Mulinge, Isaac Meja, Nick Okoth, Nick Abaka, Fred Onyango and Fred Ramogi.

Nelson Otieno, the team manager, said the seven players will be back for the second leg in Nairobi next month.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

KDF, however, entered three players that include middleweight Edwin Okong’o, light heavy Hezron Maganga and veteran super heavyweight Victor Ombok.

Okongo defeated Moses Juma of Kibra as Maganga beat Joseph Odhiambo of Prisons on points while Ombok outclassed George Owiti of Prisons on unanimous points.

In another match, Boniface Migunde of police lost to upcoming Mustafa Salim of OKSA on points in the welterweight and was set to take on Erick Otieno of Kisumu in the finals. Otieno knocked out Edwin Hayo of KDF in the second round.