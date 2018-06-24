WPL: Trans Nzoia Falcons claw Thika Queens

77 Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3 | Football By Rebecca Jebet:

Thika Queens Mercy Achieng (left) and Corazon Aquino of Vihiga Queens during Womens league title at Camp Toyoyo on Dec 10, 2017. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Newcomers Trans Nzoia Falcons picked a famous 1-0 over two-time league champions Thika Queens.

This was in a Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League encounter played at Thika Sub-County Stadium yesterday.

The goal scored by Kenyan international Martha Amunyolete on the hour mark made sure the Kitale-based side brought the hosts’ unbeaten run to a halt.

This is the second time the Justine Okiring-coached side has registered a shock win in the league following a 2-1 win over defending champions, Vihiga Queens a couple of weeks ago.

Commenting after the match, Okiring told The Standard Sports that the win was a motivation for the team adding that they are looking forward to an even better second leg.

“The game was tough but we managed to score in the second half.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“This was our last match in the first leg and we have collected 33 points.

“The Second leg will be interesting because we will be playing ten matches at home and this will be an added advantage.

“We still have high hopes of winning the title by the end of the season,” he said.

Okiring also lauded the efforts made by the County Government of Trans Nzoia saying it has motivated the team thus the good results.

Despite the defeat, Thika under the guidance of Chrisantus Otsieno remain at the top of league standing with 39 points, same points with the champions, Vihiga who also have the same number of points with the former having a game in hand.

On their part Vihiga continued with their smooth run in the league with a 1-0 win over struggling Oserian Ladies at Oserian Grounds.

Phoebe Oketch scored the lone goal in the fifth minute. [Rebecca Jebet]