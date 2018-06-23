Kibagare FC gets worthy boost from betting firm Betway

By Gameyetu: Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 17:16 GMT +3 | Sports
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Betting firm Betway has donated kits to Kibagare FC in Kangemi.

The donation is a huge boost to the ladies football club that is currently playing in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nairobi County Womens Provincial League.

The team comprises of college students, young mothers and other young residents of Kangemi.

The women’s club was started in 2007 in the slums of Kibagare in Kangemi as a community engagement platform for young women to be actively engaged in constructive ventures to avoid societal vices such as teen pregnancies drugs and crime.

Speaking to their team manager, the girls from the slums around Kangemi are engaged in football so as to keep themselves busy and to create a platform for themselves where they are not judged or ridiculed because of their femininity.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Other than football, the club has taken the initiative to start life skill lessons for the young women on healthy choices, reproductive health, sex and abstinence.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Though the team does not have any of their members on the National team, they hope that the National team scouting committees will reach out to them.

The talented ladies thanked Betway for the donation and hope to make the company proud by making it to the top of the FKF league.

Related Topics: Kibagare FC Football Kenya Federation Nairobi County Womens Provincial League
LATEST STORIES
Lukaku, Hazard power Belgium to brink of World Cup last 16 after a 5-2 romp against Tunisia
Lukaku, Hazard power Belgium to brink of World Cup last 16 after a 5-2 romp against Tunisia
World Cup 2018 15 minutes ago
Kibagare FC gets worthy boost from betting firm Betway
Kibagare FC gets worthy boost from betting firm Betway
Sports 29 minutes ago
Maradona demands access to Argentina training ground in bid to resurrect World Cup 2018 campaign
Maradona demands access to Argentina training ground in bid to resurrect World Cup 2018 campaign
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Maradona demands access to Argentina training ground in bid to resurrect World Cup 2018 campaign
Maradona demands access to Argentina training ground in bid to resurrect World Cup 2018 campaign
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Betting firm SportPesa explains why there’s no Mega Jackpot this weekend
Betting firm SportPesa explains why there’s no Mega Jackpot this weekend
Sports 5 hours ago
Coach Namcos sacked as players speak out
Coach Namcos sacked as players speak out
Rugby 17 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES