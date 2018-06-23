Kibagare FC gets worthy boost from betting firm Betway

Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 17:16 GMT +3

Betting firm Betway has donated kits to Kibagare FC in Kangemi.

The donation is a huge boost to the ladies football club that is currently playing in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nairobi County Womens Provincial League.

The team comprises of college students, young mothers and other young residents of Kangemi.

The women’s club was started in 2007 in the slums of Kibagare in Kangemi as a community engagement platform for young women to be actively engaged in constructive ventures to avoid societal vices such as teen pregnancies drugs and crime.

Speaking to their team manager, the girls from the slums around Kangemi are engaged in football so as to keep themselves busy and to create a platform for themselves where they are not judged or ridiculed because of their femininity. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Other than football, the club has taken the initiative to start life skill lessons for the young women on healthy choices, reproductive health, sex and abstinence.

Though the team does not have any of their members on the National team, they hope that the National team scouting committees will reach out to them.

The talented ladies thanked Betway for the donation and hope to make the company proud by making it to the top of the FKF league.