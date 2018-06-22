Kwale to host Mawimbi contest

Friday, June 22nd 2018 | Sports By Gilbert Wandera:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Water enthusiasts will head to Kwale next month for the three-day Mawimbi sports festival.

The event will run from July 5-8 and will see competitors take part in kitesurfing, shallow diving and snorkeling at the beautiful coral reefs of Diani.

According to Jermin Mahugu the Principal Operations Officer at Mawimbi Festival, a number of international competitors have already registered to take part in the event.

“We expect a number of competitors from overseas to sample our beaches as they compete. The festival promises to provide a carnival experience for participants and is open to everyone from amateurs to seasoned professionals,” he said in a statement.

Apart from the sporting aspect of the event, Mahugu said they also intend to showcase the spectacular array of what the country has to offer .

“The festival’s aim is to offer wider access to water sports and to do so on an affordable budget. We want Mawimbi Festival to be synonymous with absolute fun and to be lauded as a best practice in organising a successful international water sports event, with a cherry on top: exceptional discounts on accommodation and transport,” he added.

He said they expect 500 participants to take part in the three day event and reveled that so far more than 200 have registered.

There are three packages on offer to participants. The first is an all inclusive package that costs Sh30,000 per person sharing and covers accommodation for three nights as well as participation in all sporting events.

Another all inclusive package costs sh36,000 and is per person. It also covers accommodation and participation in all the sporting events. The third package costs Sh10,000 and will only cover participation in the sporting events.