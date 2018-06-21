Ronaldo strikes record as Luis Suarez hits the net in a third tournament
Cristiano Ronaldo knocked Benardo Silva’s cross into the net in the 4th minute to gift Portugal a vital lead over Morocco in their second match of the World Cup.
Portugal would then proceed to survive the scare of the Moroccans who possessed the ball but failed to convert for the next 90 minutes of play.
The goal made the Portuguese captain the leading scorer in the ongoing Russia World Cup with four goals. Also, the Real Madrid star made history in the European soil by becoming the second leading top scorer with 85 goals.
Ronaldo surpassed the record once established by Hungarian player Ferenc Puskas who now stands at third position with 84 goals.
Iranian football legend Ali Daei is leading by miles with 109 goals in the chart, as Brazilian legend Pele 7th with 77 goals in 92 appearances.
Portugal have gathered 4 points and are on level with Spain even on goal difference. The two teams will be battling for the win of the group when Portugal takes on Iran as Spain will be taking on Morocco in the last fixtures of group stage matches.
Meanwhile, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez smashed a volley to earn his country their second win of the tournament when they played Saudi Arabia.
The South Americans held firm against the Asians to dig a 1-0 win which makes the second in the group after Russia, thanks to superior goal difference enjoyed by the hosts.
Barcelona man did not only strike, but he also penned down record in the history of Uruguay, by being the first player to score in three World Cup competitions.
He competed in 2010 World Cup in South Africa, 2014 World Cup in Brazil and is in Russia for the third hunt.
