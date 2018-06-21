Cavs head to draft about LeBron’s future
By Reuters:
207Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Basketball
Entering the 2018 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers must operate without knowing the status of LeBron James, who can opt out of his contract before the end of the month.
James, Cleveland.com reported, has been in touch with the team through his representatives. However, James himself is not certain whether he will return to Cleveland, according to the report, and therefore cannot share his intentions with the franchise. The Cavaliers hold the eighth overall pick in today’s draft.
