Cavs head to draft about LeBron’s future

By Reuters: Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Basketball
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Entering the 2018 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers must operate without knowing the status of LeBron James, who can opt out of his contract before the end of the month.

James, Cleveland.com reported, has been in touch with the team through his representatives. However, James himself is not certain whether he will return to Cleveland, according to the report, and therefore cannot share his intentions with the franchise. The Cavaliers hold the eighth overall pick in today’s draft.

Related Topics: 2018 NBA LeBron James Cleveland
LATEST STORIES
Kenya Simbas ready to attack after Sh53m deal
Kenya Simbas ready to attack after Sh53m deal
Rugby 1 hour ago
Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number one
Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number one
Golf 1 hour ago
Cavs head to draft about LeBron’s future
Cavs head to draft about LeBron’s future
Basketball 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
England want to ‘put record straight’
England want to ‘put record straight’
Rugby 1 hour ago
Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number one
Long-hitting Dustin Johnson reigns as number one
Golf 1 hour ago
Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia: Luis Suarez strikes to secure World Cup 2018 progression
Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia: Luis Suarez strikes to secure World Cup 2018 progression
Football 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES