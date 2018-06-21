England want to ‘put record straight’

207 Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Reuters:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

England are “bitterly frustrated” at their inability to hold leads and maintain their discipline in South Africa and have a point to prove in the final match of the series in Cape Town on Saturday, lock Joe Launchbury said.

England lost the three-match series with defeats in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, where they made excellent starts to both games but allowed the Springboks to roar back.