England want to ‘put record straight’

By Reuters: Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

England are “bitterly frustrated” at their inability to hold leads and maintain their discipline in South Africa and have a point to prove in the final match of the series in Cape Town on Saturday, lock Joe Launchbury said.

England lost the three-match series with defeats in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, where they made excellent starts to both games but allowed the Springboks to roar back.

