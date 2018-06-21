England want to ‘put record straight’
England are “bitterly frustrated” at their inability to hold leads and maintain their discipline in South Africa and have a point to prove in the final match of the series in Cape Town on Saturday, lock Joe Launchbury said.
England lost the three-match series with defeats in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, where they made excellent starts to both games but allowed the Springboks to roar back.
