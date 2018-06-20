SportPesa gives identity of the winner of MJP bonus

Fred Tonui carrying the dummy paycheck after winning the SportPesa MJP . [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenya’s leading betting company have finally revealed the winner of over 31m Mega Jackpot bonus, days after announcing that the new millionaire had pinched a portion of fortune.

Fred Tonui won Shs 31, 736, 374 after predicting the 17 games and falling short just by one prediction. T

onui shared his gladness by pointing out that he was playing his usual game, and that he did not anticipate winning the money.

He said: “I can’t believe I have won this money. I placed two bets on MJP which is usual for me. I was following the games keenly as I always do and was pleasantly surprised when one of the bets was doing extremely well.”

SportPesa runs a weekly Mega Jackpot where one has the capability of wining close to Shs 200m after correctly predicting 17 outcomes for games.

