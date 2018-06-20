SportPesa gives identity of the winner of MJP bonus
Kenya’s leading betting company have finally revealed the winner of over 31m Mega Jackpot bonus, days after announcing that the new millionaire had pinched a portion of fortune.
Fred Tonui won Shs 31, 736, 374 after predicting the 17 games and falling short just by one prediction. T
onui shared his gladness by pointing out that he was playing his usual game, and that he did not anticipate winning the money.
He said: “I can’t believe I have won this money. I placed two bets on MJP which is usual for me. I was following the games keenly as I always do and was pleasantly surprised when one of the bets was doing extremely well.”
SportPesa runs a weekly Mega Jackpot where one has the capability of wining close to Shs 200m after correctly predicting 17 outcomes for games.
