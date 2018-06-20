Caster Semenya challenges new IAAF rules on testosterone hormones

By AFP: Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Athletics
Caster Semenya of South Africa. [Photo: REUTERS]

Caster Semenya's challenge of controversial new IAAF rules on testosterone occurring in female athletes. 

CAS said it had "registered a request for arbitration" filed by the South African two-time Olympic gold medallist against the "International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) 'Eligibility Regulations for Female Classification (Athletes with Differences of Sex Development)' that are due to come into effect on 1 November 2018". 

Semenya, CAS said, sought a "ruling from CAS to declare such regulations unlawful.

