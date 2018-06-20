Ubon steers Nigeria to victory against Rwanda in Group A encounter

Wednesday, June 20th 2018 | By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Kenya's Ibrahim Kibet return ball against Bruno Nhavene of Mozambiquebefore beating him 6-2, 6-4 during Davis Cup Africa Zone Group III tournament at Nairobi club. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Kenyan quartet of Ibrahim Kibet, Ismael Changawa, Sheil Kotecha and Kevin Cheruiyot yesterday kept their 2018 Davis Cup Africa Zone Group III title hopes alive with victory against Mozambique as this year’s challenge entered day two at Nairobi Club.

Seeking promotion to the Euro Africa Group II Division, the homeboys left nothing to chance as they battled their guests in hunt for their second win and qualification to the playoffs.

Kibet, who partnered with younger brother Cheruiyot in the doubles against Uganda on Monday, was the first Kenyan on stage at the centre court and he lived up to his billing beating Mozambique’s Bruno Nhavene in straight sets as Kenya led 1-0.

Kibet did not have anything to worry against the Mozambican as he dominated the tie to win 6-2, 6-2.

Kenya’s top ranked player Changawa was second against one of the tournament’s experienced players, Franco Mata. But that posed little trouble for Changawa.

He was composed against Mata, who is 17 years his senior as he eased to a 6-1 victory in the first set.

However, Mata came back stronger and engaged Changawa in a tight battle in the second set. Tied on four games each, Changawa broke away to win 6-4 and assure Kenya of victory.

Kotecha and Cheruiyot joined hands to take on Jonas Alberto Junior and Hercillo Rafael Seda in the doubles rubber.

The duo was too good for their guests and only needed 35 minutes to seal Kenya’s 3-0 victory in sets of 6-0, 6-1.

Team Kenya Captain Rosemary Owino was impressed with her team’s performance saying they need to maintain the winning spirit.

“So far so good, the boys have played well and I must commend Ismael for remaining firm against a very senior and experienced player.

He (Ismael) remained calm and fought well. Everyone else has done well and our teamwork has been commendable. We look forward to more positive results in our subsequent matches,” Owino said.

Kenya, who are seeded second in the tournament, are in Group B and will be looking to defeat the unbeaten Namibia and Algeria to secure a place in the playoffs.

Today, Kenya will have a rest day and resume their campaign tomorrow.

In Group A, Nigeria made their intentions known with a 3-0 win over Rwanda. Rwanda’s spirits were dampened when their star player Ernest Habiyambere lost 1-6, 5-7 to Nigeria’s Sylvester Emmanuel in the first singles rubber.

Trailing Nigeria, Olivier Havugimana failed to help his country bounce back as he fumbled allowing Joseph Ubon take the second rubber 6-0, 6-1 and give the West Africans victory.

Rwanda’s doubles duo of Hamissi Gatete and Etienne Niyigena also failed to turn up for the job as Ubon and Christian Paul sealed victory in 6-1, 6-2.

Play resumes today at 10am.