De Gea's incredible contract details revealed after he agrees new five-year deal
David De Gea is set to become the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football with his new deal at Manchester United.
The Spain No.1 has continued to attract interest from Real Madrid after a proposed move to the Bernabeu fell through on deadline day in 2015.
But De Gea is set to commit himself to United after agreeing a new five-year deal at Old Trafford.
And in doing so, MARCA reports the 27-year-old will become the best paid stopper in the world.
De Gea's new deal is said to be worth a staggering £18.4m-a-year, eclipsing the sum Manuel Neuer takes home at Bayern Munich.
The United stopper is set to pocket around £350,000-a-week at Old Trafford, taking him close to Alexis Sanchez as the club's highest-paid player.
De Gea is unlikely to sign the new deal until after the World Cup as he focuses on Spain's campaign.
He was at fault for one of Cristiano Ronaldo's goals in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal on Friday.
Spain resume their Group B campaign against Iran on Wednesday.
