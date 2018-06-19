Basketball: Kenyan national junior teams off to Zone Five qualifers

Kenya national boys and girls Under-18 teams leave tomorrow for the Africa Zone Five 3x3 basketball qualifiers in Tanzania.

Other countries at the championships are hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Egypt, Rwanda and Burundi.

However, despite their last year’s victories, the Kenyan teams did not proceed to the Africa championships due to financial contraints, allowing Uganda, who finished second, to proceed to the continental event.

The Kenyans, who held their residential training camp at Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa, leave by road tomorrow for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The team received kit from Nairobi Sports House, through its Director Milan Shah.

Handing over the kit to the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) national vice-chairman Hilmi Ali, Shah said he was proud to be associated with the national team and asked the players to play well and return with victory.

“I hope you will go to Dar and perform well. Just win your matches and qualify for the continental finals. We also hope you will qualify for the World Cup finals,” said Shah.

Ali thanked Sports House for helping the team travel with proper uniform and said they will win their matches.

“I want you to win and maintain high levels of discipline while representing our country in Tanzania,” said Ali.

