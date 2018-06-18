South Africa-based Nduva wins Kenya Amateur Match play Championship

77 Monday, June 18th 2018 at 19:55 GMT +3 | Monday, June 18th 2018 at 19:55 GMT +3 | Golf By Mose Sammy:

The 86th edition of the Kenya amateur match-play championship 2018 winner Daniel Nduva at Thika Green golf resort, June 17, 2018. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

South Africa-based golfer Daniel Nduva flew back into the country last week to win the 2018 Kenya Amateur Match play Championship.

Nduva, a member of Nyali Golf and Country Club, etched his name on the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship cup with an emphatic 5/3 victory at the weekend.

Nduva, blew out Limuru Golf and Country Club’s Paul Muchangi in Sunday’s 36 hole duel 13/7 in a round that lasted a record nine hours and thirty minutes before the winner emerged.

Playing off handicap 3, Nduva, who is on golf scholarship at the School of Golf in Johannesburg, South Africa, hit the fairways and greens throughout the tournament played at the par 73, Thika Greens Golf Resort.

He played a relaxed but technical game throughout the four-day tournament that saw him ward off a stiff challenge from over 40 top local amateur golfers including one from Rwanda.

Nduva, the 2017 stroke-play champion’s journey to victory was, however, bumpy.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"I’m elated with my win which earns me a second wild card and a chance to play in next year’ Barclays Kenya Open where I hope to turn pro," said Nduva on Sunday.

"My match in the morning was tense but going into the afternoon, I was more relaxed,” he added.

In the quarter final, Nduva faced stiff challenge from Vet Lab's Edwin Mudanyi, who was playing off scratch, in the match that ended 1-up, in Nduva’s advantage.

Before facing rookie Coronation and Bendor 2018 winner handicap -2 Mike Kisia in the semis, Nduva beat Kisia 1-up despite battling mild food poisoning that saw him take several breaks throw-up in the middle of the game.

In the quarterfinal on Saturday morning against his clubmate John Karichu, Muchangi kept hanging around as Karichu, who is the current leader on the Kenya Amateur ranking, had numerous chances to gain a distinct advantage in the match but his putter would not cooperate.

They tied on the 19th hole, prompting a play-off on hole number one.

Karichu had a foul start off the deck with a left hook that was deflected after bouncing off the cart track into the thick rough at the 200 yards mark. A futile search for his ball saw him play a costly six, as Muchangi got a par, ending the match 2-up in sudden death to beat Mutahi Kibugu in the semis.

Mutahi Kibugu was no easy hunt for most of his pairings including Kisia in the semis in a see-saw match that ended 2/1.

“I’m confident, obviously, it's been a great outing,” Nduva said.

“My focus now turns to Windhoek Championship. I’m going to try to keep my head down and concentrate on my mental game, stay focused on my shots, and commitment to every shot,” said Nduva.

"We get a lot of mental training back in South Africa, which is helps you control you game and that counts a lot if you have to stay afloat," said Nduva, of his game control

In the final duel; at the turn of the second eighteens second nine, at 5-up, Nduva was almost sure the cup was his for keeps as Muchangi's fans had already submitted to fate.

As the two halved on holes five and four, moving on to par 3, hole six, Muchangi's ball went into the protective bunker, he was well out but missed a four foot putter losing the hole.

They halved hole seven with Nduva conceding hole eight after his second shot took a dip into the water hazard before the bunker. He however, recovered on the next hole after sinking a birdie.

Contrary to their expectations, Muchangi sustained a brief fightback, taking the 20th hole with a par as Nduva's ball was caught in the rough and he declared it unplayable.

Muchangi sustained the pressure on Nduva, taking the par 3. Muchangi again charged on the par 3, hole 21, as Nduva's ball was caught in the right bunker which he saved for par.

A spirited Nduva sunk a birdie on hole 22, diminishing Muchangi's chances of making a comeback.

KGU Chairman Lucas Marang'a, who graced the presentation ceremony said: “We are happy with the level of play the amateurs have exhibited in the past four days,"

"As a union, we hope to engage a technical team that will assist the junior, amateur as well as the pro's to improve in all aspects of the game," added Marang'a.

Amateur rankings after Match-play Championship

1. John Karich Limuru H/c -1 242.1 points.

2. Mike Kisia Vet Lab H/c -2 213 points.

3. Edwin Mudanyi Vet Lab H/c 0 188.5 points.

4. Daniel Nduva Nyali H/c -2 180 points.

5. Simon Njogu GRVL H/c 0 163.4 points.

6. Samuel Njoroge Railways H/c 0 155.9 points.

7. Paul Muchangi Limuru H/c 147.4 points.

8. John Lejirma Railways H/c 0 137.3 points.

9. Robinson Owiti Vet Lab H/c 0 123.1 points.

10. Dennis Saikwa Royal H/c -1 116.5 points.