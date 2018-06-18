Manchester United ready to make shock move for Chelsea star
Manchester United are reportedly lining up a £60million move for Chelsea star Willian.
Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with the Brazilian ace he initially signed for the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, according to the Daily Mail.
Willian made just 20 Premier League starts for Chelsea last season and Mourinho is ready to test their resolve with a summer offer for the 29-year-old.
The wing-wizard, who has two years remaining on his contract at the Bridge, played 90 minutes as Brazil were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday night.
Willian called United "one of the best teams in the world" when asked about his compatriot Fred's move to Old Trafford.
He said: "Of course (Fred can make an impact), no doubt about that. He has a lot of qualities.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
"He can improve (them) a lot. He goes to one of the best teams in the world. I am happy for him. I hope he does well at Manchester United.
"He is very happy to come to the Premier League to play. We talked a little bit about that."
LATEST STORIES
Manchester United set to sign Chelsea star
Maradona speaks out on Lionel Messi’s missed penalty
Why Egypt’s Elshenawy declined ‘Man of the Match Award’
Just one game out! Lucky Kenyan hits SportPesa Mega Jackpot millions
Railway golf club: Dr Sho takes the show
Pogba stripped of France goal after Mourinho identifies the scorer
- Games' security: Why terrorists have no chance in RussiaWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Transport: Metro rail system best bet for KenyaWorld Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- Why Egypt’s Elshenawy declined ‘Man of the Match Award’World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- “It was anxiety,” Brazilian coach Tite explains Switzerland drawWorld Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- World Cup Group E: Captain Kolarov fires Serbia to victory over Costa RicaWorld Cup 2018 19 hours ago
- Kenyan player signs for European club months after being sacked Football 1 day ago
- Group F: World Cup holders Germany crash to Mexico defeatWorld Cup 2018 16 hours ago