Manchester United ready to make shock move for Chelsea star

By Mirror: Monday, June 18th 2018 at 12:14 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a £60million move for Chelsea star Willian.

Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with the Brazilian ace he initially signed for the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, according to the Daily Mail.

Willian made just 20 Premier League starts for Chelsea last season and Mourinho is ready to test their resolve with a summer offer for the 29-year-old.

The wing-wizard, who has two years remaining on his contract at the Bridge, played 90 minutes as Brazil were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday night.

Willian called United "one of the best teams in the world" when asked about his compatriot Fred's move to Old Trafford.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

He said: "Of course (Fred can make an impact), no doubt about that. He has a lot of qualities.

"He can improve (them) a lot. He goes to one of the best teams in the world. I am happy for him. I hope he does well at Manchester United.

"He is very happy to come to the Premier League to play. We talked a little bit about that."

