The qualifying series began on May 12 in Ruiru: Kiprono survives early scare in Karen Masters qualifiers

By Maarufu Mohamed: Monday, June 18th 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3 | Golf
SPORTS-GOLF-ANNE MATHENGE; KCB's Anne Mathenge makes a swing at the ongoing 2018 KCB Pro-Am qualification rounds in the"KCB Road to Karen Masters." in the staff category.Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Eldoret golfer emerges overall winner in the ongoing 2018 KCB Pro-Am event.

Home golfer Japheth Kiprono survived a two-way countback to emerge the overall winner of the ongoing 2018 KCB Pro-Am qualifier at the par 71 Eldoret course on Saturday.

The handicap 20 rolled four pars against 11 bogeys  and  three double bogeys in both  nines  to bring a  two-way  countback  score  of 39 stableford points.

Kiprono led five other players from North Rift region in qualifying for the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am.

“The course was in fine condition and I did my best. It will be great to join the Pro-Am,” said Kiprono.

He tied on points with club mate handicap 20 Kamal Manek, who  also qualified  after bagging the Men winner’s slot.

Kakamega’s  handicap 26  N. Ongalo, on the same  score, was  the first  Men runner-up while Kitale’s handicap 6 Caleb Kositany,    carded  36 points  to win  the second  Men runner-up slot.

KCB’s branch Manager Eliud Siganga from Mumias won the Staff prize on 34 points, which guaranteed him a slot to the Pro-Am.

Others qualifiers included the club’s Lady Captain Handicap 15 Jane Koech, who won the Ladies’ title on 38 points.

Club chairman Andrew Chelogoi, who is also the Kenya Golf Union North Rift representative, thanked  KCB for hosting the event and wished the qualifies an enjoyable round of golf at the  Pro-Am, adding that  the tournament will  give  local  golfers an opportunity to better their skills.

KCB’s Great Rift Regional Service Quality Manager Stephen Mosong also thanked golfers for competing in the qualifiers that brought together 100 golfers from Kakamega, Kisii, Kitale, Nandi Bears, Jericho and Nakuru.

The tourney is the third in the ongoing qualifying series that began on May 12 at the Ruiru Sports Club. The second leg was at Limuru on May 26.

It was open to guest golfers and players from clubs in the North Rift region. The 2018 KCB Karen Masters, now in its second edition, becomes the first Kenyan tournament to join the prestigious Sunshine Tour.

The overall winner, Men winner, Lady winner, Staff winner, wildcard winner and guest winner will all make it to the Pro-Am event.

The fourth leg moves  to  Mombasa on June 30,  while Muthaiga  will host  the final round five on  July 7  before  the Pro-Am finale  at Karen on  July 17. Professionals will be in action from July 19-22.

 

