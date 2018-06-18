Railway golf club: Dr Sho takes the show

Monday, June 18th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf By Mose Sammy:

Laser insurance brokers executive director Jonathan Marucha (left) presents Dr Sho Onyango with the overall prize of the LIB golf day played at Railways golf club, June 16. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

A combination of four birdies, nine pars, four bogeys, one double bogey and a single double bogey enabled Dr Sho Onyango card 2 over gross to claim the overall title the par 72 Railway golf club over the weekend.

Sho playing off handicap eight, posted a round total of 42 stableford points to beat a sizeable field of eighty seven golfers during the Laser insurance brokers golf day played under fair weather conditions.

Speaking of his win, the seasoned golfer said, "Me and my family had no plans of playing today, since we had other commitments elsewhere but the sponsor is our good family friend and we decided that we must support him. That earned me a visa from the rest to come play, I am sure I didn't disappointed them."

Ngugi Njuguna playing off handicap 10, won Men winner prize on a score of 39 stableford points as Stanley Njuguna playing off handicap 28 took Men second prize with 38 stableford points.

Lady winner prize went to Ruth Omwansa playing off handicap 25 on a score of 39 stableford points. Alice Mwangi playing off handicap 30, came in second with 33 stableford points.

Sponsor winner prize went to LIB's executive director, Jonathan Marucha playing off handicap 25 who posted 22 stableford points. In the Gross category; John Lejirma played 36 Gross points to take the Gross winner prize.

While Maina Nduati playing off handicap 21 carded 35 stableford points to clinch the Guest winner prize as Dr Sho Onyango bagged Nearest to the Pin prize.

Kenya Air force golf club resident pro Kevin Mabele sunk a hole-in-One on hole number seventeen and for his feat made a donation towards the Junior golf foundation and sponsored a caddies golf tournament as Railways club.

As resident pro Kopan Timbe was the best in the pros category with Alfred Nandwa also from Railway taking second position.

Harry Kiarie won the 1st Nine prize with 21 stableford points as the 2nd Nine prize went to Vincent Ongera with a similar score of 21 stableford points.

Kenya Long drive team member John Kamenchu playing off handicap 4 won the longest drive prize in the men category while JaneAlice Mutuota won Longest drive prize in the Ladies category.