Transport: Metro rail system best bet for Kenya
After the experience in Brazil and now in Moscow, I keep wondering at what point will Kenya seriously consider the high speed metro rail system if only to solve the frustrating jam in Nairobi. Beside an efficient metro, though a bit old, Moscow roads are wide and clear of any structures that would impede easy movement. [Robin Toskin]
Tickets to matches with star names rare
Dramatic scenes marked the issue of media tickets by Fifa officials as journalists scrambled for the passes to get to the Argentina versus Iceland match at the Spartak Stadium. The press box was full with press from all over the world at the Stadium perhaps hoping for another upset. Lionel Messi struggled to get a footing in the match and even taking a poor penalty well saved by Hannes Halldorsson as Iceland bagged a 1-1 result in their first ever World Cup.
