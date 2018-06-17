Finnbogason calm finish cancels out Aguerro’s brilliant strike as Argentina are held in Group D

Iceland produced a cool display in their first ever Fifa World Cup as they held two-time champions 1-1 in Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

The draw was sweeter the more as goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson kept out Lionel Messi’s penalty to claim a famous result here in Russia. Halldorsson did well also to keep out with one hand Aguerro’s speculative shot late on.

Argentina were first to breach the Iceland goal in the 19th minute when Manchester City striker Sergio Aguerro swiveled inside the box to fire into the top right corner.

However, Argentina’s lead lasted less than five minutes when Alfred Finnbogason coolly finished from six yards.

The draw threatens to leave Group D up for grabs with Nigeria and Croatia also gunning for spoils.

Iceland’s performance belied their underdog status, relying more on organization at the back to disrupt Argentina’s potent forward line that also includes Angel Di Maria of PSG and Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus.

Argentina began with early possession trying to spread Iceland. The 1978 and 1986 champions should have taken the lead after just eight minutes only for Nicolas Tagliafico to see his header fly wide of the far post.

Iceland responded with their attack two minutes later, but Birkir Bjarnason wasted a glorious chance to draw the first blood. Alfred Finnbogason’s follow up was neither convincing too as his mishit attempt twent over the bar.

In the 17th minute, Lionel Messi tested goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson with a long drive but which the Iceland goal minder comfortably punched away.

Two minutes later, Argentina took the lead in stunning fashion.

Marco Rojo’s mis-cued low shot fell to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguerro, whose quick reaction and close control allowed him to turn and fire a rising shot past goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.

Argentina went in search of a second goal and in the 21st minute, goalkeeper Halldorsson comfortably gathered Messi’s curling shot from 25 yards out.

Iceland, however, responded in under five minutes when Finnbogason also reacted quickly to drill home the equalizer in the 23rd minute.

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero half-heartedly palmed away Gylfi Sigurdsson’s low cross shot from the right and the ball fell kindly to Finnbogason, who finished with a flourish from six yards out.

Iceland got off the blocks quickly in the second half with Gunnarsson winning possession in the middle, before finding Finngobason, who lays off to Bjarnason.

His one-two with Sigurdsson in the 49th minute was a joy but the cross could not find Finnbogason.

Argentina, however, enjoyed the bulk of possession without testing goalkeeper Halldorsson in goal until when Iceland conceded a penalty in the 63rd minute.

Barcelona star Messi crossed the ball into the area, but Magnusson tangles with Aguerro and referee Szymon Marciniak pointed to the spot.

Messi stepped up to take the penalty, but Halldorsson produced a stunning save to keep them level and claim a famous draw in their first ever World Cup appearance.