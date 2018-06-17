Aboud Omar signs for Belgian giants after controversial departure from Sofia

345 Sunday, June 17th 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 17th 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3 | Football By Japheth Ogila:

Aboud Omar in a training session. [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenyan defender Aboud Omar has signed for top Belgian club Brugge just months after his contract was terminated by his former club Slavia Sofia.

Omar’s transfer was confirmed on the club’s website on Saturday, the club director François Vitali was quoted talking about the new signing.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of Omar. He is a player with many qualities, who will certainly make progress and will show himself this season in the Jupiler Pro League,” statement from the website attributed to the club director reads.

He is set to link up with his compatriot Johannah Omollo who signed for the club last year. Omollo has been instrumental for the club that seeks to have a grip on the Belgian Pro League.

The Harambee Stars player fell out with Slavia Sofia after which his contract was terminated two months ago.

The club accused the player for disrespect while the player on the other hand accused the club of mistreatment shortly after details of his planned departure emerged.

Omar played for Kenya Premier League sides Bandari FC and Tusker FC before moving to Europe to play for the Belgian side in pursuit of greener pasture.