Why Cristiano Ronaldo stood and faced sideways while Portugal sang their national anthem before Spain game

Ronaldo celebrating his goal against Spain. [Photo/Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the headlines after a virtuoso performance in Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain in their opening World Cup game on Friday.

The Real Madrid forward broke the deadlock in just the fourth minute of the group clash, when he converted a penalty after being upended in the box.

Ronaldo had his leg taken out from under him by Nacho, and rifled his spot-kick past David De Gea before Diego Costa equalised for Spain.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner restored Portugal's lead with a speculative long-range effort, which Manchester United shot-stopper De Gea fumbled into the back of the net.

Spain netted twice through Costa and then Nacho in a brilliant three minute spell after the break to go ahead for the first time, before Ronaldo had the final say with a stunning free-kick.

After the match fans talked up Ronaldo's brilliance, but many continued to discuss something they saw the Portuguese do ahead of the fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and teammates Rui Patricio and and Pepe line up against Spain at the World Cup opener. [Photo/Courtesy]

When the two teams lined up on the pitch for the national anthems, each of the Portugal players could be seen singing their hearts out.

They all stood in a straight line, looking forward, apart from Ronaldo who faced sideways. Argentine goal keeper Willy Caballero (in orange) facing sideways. [Photo/Courtesy]

Interestingly, Willy Caballero did exactly the same thing ahead of Argentina's clash with Iceland on Saturday, which ended 1-1.

So what were the duo up to? Well the short answer is they were standing towards their country's flag as a sign of respect and patriotism. Brilliant.