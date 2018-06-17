Kimitei beats Kangogo to wear 5,000m crown at Kenya Prisons meet

77 Sunday, June 17th 2018 at 00:24 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 17th 2018 at 00:24 GMT +3 | Athletics By DENNIS OKEYO:

Timothy Cheruiyot wins men's 800m finals during the final day of Prisons championships

World 1,500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and World Under-20 Champion Celliphine Chespol produced good shows at the Kenya Prisons Service Championships yesterday at Kasarani Stadium.

Athletics Kenya affiliates have concluded championships and action shifts to National Championships cum trials to select team to the 23rd Africa Senior Athletics Championships set for Asaba, Nigeria, in August.

Cheruiyot won in an impressive time of 1:44.7 run, which stands out as his new Personal Best in 800m, to beat Indunil Heratha, a guest runner, who posted 1:47.1. Silas Kiplagat, the 2011 World 1,500m silver medalist, finished third in 1:47.7.

Cheruiyot, the 2017 Diamond League Trophy winner, said: “This is part of my preparations for Monaco Diamond League, where I target a fast time. I opted to participate in 800m to sharpen speed.”

Chespol, who dropped from 3,000 steeplechase, dominated 800m and 1500m races in 2:06.5 and 4:11.3 respectively.

Chespol won 800m in 2:06.5 ahead of World Under-18 800m Champion Jackline Wambui who timed 2:08.0. Josephine Nyakora came third in 2:10.2.

Chespol timed 4:11. 3 to win 1,500m ahead of Tabitha Wambui (1:45.7) and Josphine Nyokora in 1:27.9. Boaz Kiplagat (3:42.6) won 1,500m race beating Mark Bett (3:44.6) and Laban kiptum (3:45.8).

Africa 10,000m silver medalist Wilfred Kimitei outsprinted three-time Corrida Pedestre Internationale de Houilles 10km road race champion Cornelius Kangogo to win the 5,000m finals.

Kimitei and Kangogo timed 13:53.6 and 13:56.3 respectively and vowed to battle for team spots to Nigeria that starts on Thursday to Saturday at Kasarani Stadium.

“I decided to run in 5000m because of limited number of days before the national trials. But my race and alongside Kangogo will be 10000m at the national trials,” said Kimitei.

In men’s 400m, Geoffrey Mutai won the race in 52.9 seconds beating the veteran Vincent Kosgei (53.5) Eric Kiptoo was third in 54.5.

Joash Kiplimo won the men’s 3000m steeplechase in 8:43.5 while Peter Langat crossed the line in 8:44.3 ahead of Justus Kipkorir, who was third in 8:45.2.

Road racer Paul Wangui won 10000m women’s race in 34:24. 2 ahead of Eunice Mumbua (34.25. 4) and former prisons 3000 steeplechase champion Nancy Maiyo who clocked 35:05.5.