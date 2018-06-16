Liverpool fans get revenge on Manchester United as David De Gea drops a clanger

By Mirror: Saturday, June 16th 2018 at 13:06 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
David de Gea fumbles the ball against Portugal [Photo: Courtesy]

Best goalkeeper in the world? David De Gea of course...

Well, the usually brilliant Spanish shot-stopper turned some heads in his nation's World Cup opener against Portugal on Friday night by dropping one hell of a clanger - the clanger to end all clangers.

OK, that's a slight exaggeration, but generally De Gea catches the eye with jaw-dropping saves; the kind of saves you swore to your parents you pulled off on the school playground, turning the ball around a jumper doubling up as a post.

Cristiano Ronaldo beat the keeper with a speculative effort [Photo: Courtesy]

Against Portugal however - or rather, against Cristiano Ronaldo - De Gea crouched down to catch a rather speculative long-range effort from the Real Madrid forward and fumbled the ball.

He then stood helpless as it span past him and across the goal line, putting Portugal back in front against their Group B rivals.

Immediately comparisons to Loris Karius started to flood in, after the Liverpool keeper's shocker in the Champions League final.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Loris Karius had a game to forget in the Champions League final [Photo: Courtesy]
The Liverpool keeper was distraught after his mistakes against Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

And fans joked that De Gea had been told to "carry us" ahead of the game, in the same way he does for Manchester United, only to interpret the instruction as "Karius".

Liverpool supporters also jumped on the band wagon, getting their own back on the Red Devils by seizing their opportunity to poke fun at the Old Trafford keeper.

You've got to love social media... well, unless you're De Gea right now.

Related Topics: David De Gea World Cup Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Loris Karius Liverpool Manchester United
LATEST STORIES
Manchester United 'set for mega talks with Juventus over FIVE transfers'
Manchester United 'set for mega talks with Juventus over FIVE transfers'
Gossip & Rumours 17 minutes ago
Liverpool fans get revenge on Manchester United as David De Gea drops a clanger
Liverpool fans get revenge on Manchester United as David De Gea drops a clanger
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
World Cup 2018: France v Australia – Official lineups
World Cup 2018: France v Australia – Official lineups
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'
Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'
Football 17 hours ago
Why Ronaldo stroked his chin after scoring a penalty in Portugal's World Cup draw with Spain
Why Ronaldo stroked his chin after scoring a penalty in Portugal's World Cup draw with Spain
World Cup 2018 4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo scores sensational hat-trick as Portugal hold Spain in instant World Cup classic
Cristiano Ronaldo scores sensational hat-trick as Portugal hold Spain in instant World Cup classic
World Cup 2018 14 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES