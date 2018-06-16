Liverpool fans get revenge on Manchester United as David De Gea drops a clanger
Best goalkeeper in the world? David De Gea of course...
Well, the usually brilliant Spanish shot-stopper turned some heads in his nation's World Cup opener against Portugal on Friday night by dropping one hell of a clanger - the clanger to end all clangers.
OK, that's a slight exaggeration, but generally De Gea catches the eye with jaw-dropping saves; the kind of saves you swore to your parents you pulled off on the school playground, turning the ball around a jumper doubling up as a post.
Against Portugal however - or rather, against Cristiano Ronaldo - De Gea crouched down to catch a rather speculative long-range effort from the Real Madrid forward and fumbled the ball.
He then stood helpless as it span past him and across the goal line, putting Portugal back in front against their Group B rivals.
Immediately comparisons to Loris Karius started to flood in, after the Liverpool keeper's shocker in the Champions League final.
And fans joked that De Gea had been told to "carry us" ahead of the game, in the same way he does for Manchester United, only to interpret the instruction as "Karius".
Liverpool supporters also jumped on the band wagon, getting their own back on the Red Devils by seizing their opportunity to poke fun at the Old Trafford keeper.
You've got to love social media... well, unless you're De Gea right now.
De Gea is no better than Karius . At least Karius stopped Ronaldo from Scoring .
De Gea was busy admiring Hair Gel . Of Course He look good beside Pogba and Lukaku . Who wouldn't . — I Teach Coding (@Samuel_Orogun) June 15, 2018
But what if its Freaky Friday and Karius is actually in De Gea's Body #PORESP pic.twitter.com/ynsGAZHZcd — The Ox (@_thegreatoc) June 15, 2018
De Gea was definitely possessed by Karius ???? — Emmanuel???? (@iamnuelz) June 15, 2018
De Gea Credit Union. ???????????????????????? #WorldCup #PORSPA — Seth Darko Boateng???????? (@BlueMarchisio) June 15, 2018
Ronaldo makes de gea look like karius ???? — PIG! (@madgingerlad1) June 15, 2018
Unpopular Opinion: C ronaldo didnt score against karius, does dat make him better than De gea..Just askin for a friend! — GreenLatern???????? (@GreenLatern12) June 15, 2018
You people who think Karius is a rubbish keeper coz of one bad game, is De Gea now also trash? #WorldCup — Nkambaku (@mr_siame) June 15, 2018
People think Karius is worst goalkeeper ever because of that mistake...
But look at De Gea today ???????? — ?????????? (@anggadwino) June 15, 2018
Lol nice work David De Gea, he's no better than Karius.#FlatEarth — Max Ironman (@Max_Ironman) June 15, 2018
