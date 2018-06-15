Egypt 0-1 Uruguay: Jose Maria Gimenez heads late World Cup 2018 Group A winner

Egypt star Mo Salah watched on in devastation from the bench as Jose Maria Gimenez buried a header to snatch a late win for Uruguay in their World Cup opener.

Birthday boy Salah, who turned 26, was passed fit but failed to make an appearance.

It appeared his team would cope without him before the Atletico Madrid defender put a bullet header into the net for the winner on 89 minutes.

Indeed it was a huge relief for Uruguay after a catalogue of near misses.

Edinson Cavani had been denied by the post from his sublime free-kick just moments earlier.

While Luis Suarez endured a frustrating day, missing a heap of chances.

Oscar Tabarez went for experience from the bench, to the dismay of many observers due to the young talent available to Uruguay.

It paid off late through Gimenez's outstanding header, but Uruguay may need to rethink their approach moving forward if they are to advance to the latter stages.

With Russia winning 5-0 vs Saudi Arabia, the game held extra importance due to the hosts' likely to hold a superior goal difference in most scenarios.