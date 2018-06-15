Birthday boy Salah left on the bench for Egypt’s World Cup opener

Mo Salah will start Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay from the bench [Photo: Courtesy]

Line at 3pm

Egypt

23El-Shenawy 7Fathy 2Gabr 6Hegazi 13Shafy 17Elneny 8Hamed 22Warda 19El Said 21Trézéguet 9Mohsen

Substitutes

1El Hadary 3El Mohamady 4Gaber 5Morsy 10Salah 11Kahraba 12Ashraf 14Sobhi 15Hamdi 16Ekramy 18Shikabala 20Samir

Uruguay

1Muslera 4Varela 2Giménez 3Godín 22Cáceres 8Nández 6Bentancur 15Vecino 10de Arrascaeta 9Suárez 21Cavani

Substitutes

5Sánchez 7Rodríguez 11Stuani 12Campaña 13G Silva 14Torreira 16Pereira 17Laxalt 18Gómez 19Coates 20Urretaviscaya 23M Silva

Referee:

Björn Kuipers

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has recovered form a shoulder injury he picked in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final lose to Real Madrid last month.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper confirmed the news suggesting that Salah could emerge as one of the tournament’s most prolific goalscorers.

However, it is bad news for Salah as he is not in the starting eleven for Egypt’s World Cup opener against Uruguay.

Here is Egypt’s starting XI:

Elshenawy, Fathy, Gabr, Hegazy, Abdelshafy, Elneny, Hamed, Warda, Elsaid, Treziguet, Mohsen.