Birthday boy Salah left on the bench for Egypt’s World Cup opener

By Robert Nyanja: Friday, June 15th 2018 at 14:41 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Mo Salah will start Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay from the bench [Photo: Courtesy]

Line at 3pm

Egypt

    23El-Shenawy    7Fathy    2Gabr    6Hegazi    13Shafy    17Elneny    8Hamed    22Warda    19El Said    21Trézéguet    9Mohsen

Substitutes

 

    1El Hadary    3El Mohamady    4Gaber    5Morsy    10Salah    11Kahraba    12Ashraf    14Sobhi    15Hamdi    16Ekramy    18Shikabala    20Samir

Uruguay

    1Muslera    4Varela    2Giménez    3Godín    22Cáceres    8Nández    6Bentancur    15Vecino    10de Arrascaeta    9Suárez    21Cavani

Substitutes

    5Sánchez    7Rodríguez    11Stuani    12Campaña    13G Silva    14Torreira    16Pereira    17Laxalt    18Gómez    19Coates    20Urretaviscaya    23M Silva

Referee:

    Björn Kuipers

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has recovered form a shoulder injury he picked in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final lose to Real Madrid last month.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper confirmed the news suggesting that Salah could emerge as one of the tournament’s most prolific goalscorers.

However, it is bad news for Salah as he is not in the starting eleven for Egypt’s World Cup opener against Uruguay.

Here is Egypt’s starting XI:

Elshenawy, Fathy, Gabr, Hegazy, Abdelshafy, Elneny, Hamed, Warda, Elsaid, Treziguet, Mohsen.

