Birthday boy Salah left on the bench for Egypt’s World Cup opener
Line at 3pm
Egypt
23El-Shenawy 7Fathy 2Gabr 6Hegazi 13Shafy 17Elneny 8Hamed 22Warda 19El Said 21Trézéguet 9Mohsen
Substitutes
1El Hadary 3El Mohamady 4Gaber 5Morsy 10Salah 11Kahraba 12Ashraf 14Sobhi 15Hamdi 16Ekramy 18Shikabala 20Samir
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Uruguay
1Muslera 4Varela 2Giménez 3Godín 22Cáceres 8Nández 6Bentancur 15Vecino 10de Arrascaeta 9Suárez 21Cavani
Substitutes
5Sánchez 7Rodríguez 11Stuani 12Campaña 13G Silva 14Torreira 16Pereira 17Laxalt 18Gómez 19Coates 20Urretaviscaya 23M Silva
Referee:
Björn Kuipers
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has recovered form a shoulder injury he picked in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final lose to Real Madrid last month.
Egypt coach Hector Cuper confirmed the news suggesting that Salah could emerge as one of the tournament’s most prolific goalscorers.
However, it is bad news for Salah as he is not in the starting eleven for Egypt’s World Cup opener against Uruguay.
Here is Egypt’s starting XI:
Elshenawy, Fathy, Gabr, Hegazy, Abdelshafy, Elneny, Hamed, Warda, Elsaid, Treziguet, Mohsen.
LATEST STORIES
Birthday boy Salah left on the bench for Egypt’s World Cup opener
World Cup sparks debate on Ramadan fasting
- Birthday boy Salah left on the bench for Egypt’s World Cup opener World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- Champions Hospital Hill and Soweto inch closer to titlesVolleyball and Handball 14 hours ago
- Maseno and Kisumu Day in winning startsSports 14 hours ago
- World’s richest football club revealed Football 21 hours ago
- Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quoHockey 2 days ago
- Asbel gives up on doping scandalAthletics 14 hours ago
- Toure predicts players to make World Cup 2018 XIWorld Cup 2018 23 hours ago