Asbel gives up on doping scandal
Three-time world 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop yesterday said he would not defend himself against accusations that he doped.
He faces a potentially career-ending four-year ban after testing positive for the blood-boosting drug EPO in an out-of-competition test last November. He had vowed to clear his name before IAAF disciplinary panel in London on June 28.
Asbel said he would not fight the charges, blaming lack of financial and other support. "There is no point in putting up the fight to clear my name without the support of my managers, my federation and the government behind me."
