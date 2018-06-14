World’s richest football club revealed

207 Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 17:36 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 17:36 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United have clung onto top spot to be crowned the world's richest football club for the second year in succession.

Forbes Magazine's annual list sees the Old Trafford giants at the top of the tree having been valued at $4.12 billion, ahead of Real Madrid ($4.08 billion) in second and Barcelona ($4.06 billion) in third.

The La Liga rivals have swapped places from last year in the only change to the top 10.

Real slipped to third in 2017 having been top of the list for the previous four years.

United's value has increased by 12 per cent on a year ago, said Forbes in a statement. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

The magazine also said that they expect Real or Barca to take top spot soon thanks to the former's Champions League performance and the latter's soon to be renovated stadium.

The 10 most valuable football teams (in billions)

1. Manchester United ($4.12)

2. Real Madrid ($4.08)

3. Barcelona ($4.06)

4. Bayern Munich ($3.06)

5. Manchester City ($2.47)

6. Arsenal ($2.23)

7. Chelsea ($2.06)

8. Liverpool ($1.94)

9. Juventus ($1.47)

10. Tottenham Hotspur ($1.23)

As well as United, five other English teams are featured in the top 10, with none moving from the position they occupied last year.