World’s richest football club revealed
Manchester United have clung onto top spot to be crowned the world's richest football club for the second year in succession.
Forbes Magazine's annual list sees the Old Trafford giants at the top of the tree having been valued at $4.12 billion, ahead of Real Madrid ($4.08 billion) in second and Barcelona ($4.06 billion) in third.
The La Liga rivals have swapped places from last year in the only change to the top 10.
Real slipped to third in 2017 having been top of the list for the previous four years.
United's value has increased by 12 per cent on a year ago, said Forbes in a statement.
The magazine also said that they expect Real or Barca to take top spot soon thanks to the former's Champions League performance and the latter's soon to be renovated stadium.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
The 10 most valuable football teams (in billions)
1. Manchester United ($4.12)
2. Real Madrid ($4.08)
3. Barcelona ($4.06)
4. Bayern Munich ($3.06)
5. Manchester City ($2.47)
6. Arsenal ($2.23)
7. Chelsea ($2.06)
8. Liverpool ($1.94)
9. Juventus ($1.47)
10. Tottenham Hotspur ($1.23)
As well as United, five other English teams are featured in the top 10, with none moving from the position they occupied last year.
Manchester City are fifth on $2.47 billion, Arsenal sixth at $2.23 billion, Chelsea seventh at $2.06 billion, Liverpool eighth at $1.94 billion and Tottenham 10th at $1.23 billion.
LATEST STORIES
World’s richest football club revealed
World Cup 2018: African team previews, tips and predictions for first round group games
Toure predicts players to make World Cup 2018 XI
Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quo
Woods fading but still the man watch
GOLF: Great action is expected at the 86th Kenya Amateur Match Play
- British singer and Ronaldo to grace World Cup inaugural ceremonyWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Spain chief reveals why they sacked coach one day before the World CupFootball 22 hours ago
- Deaf psychic cat predicts outcome of World Cup opener [PHOTOS] World Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- Ex-Arsenal striker escapes death narrowly in horrific accidentFootball 5 hours ago
- Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World CupWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Gor make light work of Wazito as Leopards scratch a winFootball 18 hours ago
- Opening day Premier League fixtures releasedFootball 5 hours ago