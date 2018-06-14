Opening day Premier League fixtures released

By Robert Nyanja: Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 13:02 GMT +3 | Football
Manchester City begin their title defence away to Arsenal [Photo: Courtesy]

The fixtures for the 2018/19 Premier League season opening matches have been released.

Premier League champions Manchester City will kick start their title defence with a game away to Unai Emery’s Arsenal.

Runners-up Manchester United will begin their season with a home game against Leicester on 11 August.

Champions League finalists Liverpool will entertain West Ham and their new boos Manuel Pellegrini at Anfield.

Manchester United will host Leicester at Old Trafford [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea will be hosted by Huddersfield Town at Kirklees Stadium as Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park.

Southampton will host Burnley after Mark Hughes helped The Saints survive relegation last season while Watford will clash with Brighton at Vicarage Road Stadium.

The fixtures for the first wekend [Photo: Courtesy]

Everton will visit newly-promoted Wolves at Molineux Stadium as Marco Silva gets his Toffees reign up and running.

Cardiff will travel to Bournemouth for their first Premier League game after promotion from the Championship.

Slaviša Jokanovi? side Fulham set to host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

