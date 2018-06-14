Fireworks at Kenya Prisons Championships tomorrow

Thursday, June 14th 2018 | Athletics By Jonathan Komen:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Former world 1,500m silver medalist Silas Kiplagat and Olympic 800m bronze medalist Margaret Nyairera are among star attractions at the Kenya Prisons Service Athletics Championships that kicks off at Kasarani Stadium tomorrow and Saturday.

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, Africa 10,000m champion Alice Aprot, Olympian Antony Chemut, Commonwealth Games 800m runner Evans Korir and former Paris Marathon winner Mark Korir will line up for their respective regions and formations.

Visiline Jepkesho, who competed in Beijing World Championships marathon in 2015, will line up in 10,000m.

But Kiplagat, an alumnus of Chebara Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, is expected to lead the 1,500m charges in the chase for slots in the corrective departments’ team to the national championships set for June 21st-22nd.

Former Olympic 5,000m bronze medalistThomas Longosiwa will light up 5,000m show alongside newcomer Cornelius Kangogo.

Benjamin Njoga, who is Kenya Prisons Athletics chairman, said his charges were ready to stop any aggression this season.

“When want to set our destiny right from our championships and that’s why the Prisons decided to beef up the team. We want to claim a sizeable number of slots in the national team to Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria. The event will also serve as an interactive platform for our officers,” said Njoga, the Deputy Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital, County Pensions Fund, Coca Cola, Safaricom, Magereza Sacco and Athletics Kenya are among the sponsors.

Former world half marathon bronze medalist John Mwangangi will lead the men’s 10,000m charges, lining up against 2007 world marathon champion Luke Kibet and former world half marathon champion Wilson

Kiprop.

But Africa 5,000m bronze medalist Timothy Kiptoo and 2006 Commonwealth Games 1,500m sensation Jonathan Komen need to be at their best to counter Longosiwa and new catch Charles Cheruiyot.

Fred Musyoki, seventh-placed at the Africa cross-country championships and Joseph Birech, the 2010 Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist, are also in the 10,000m mix.

Reuben Bett will take on Commonwealth Games finalist Evans Korir as Hosea Cheronyei, Hosea Chirchir line up in 1,500m as well as Vincent Kosgei and Maureen Jelagat in 400m. Lydia Wafula and Mirriam Chepkemoi will fly the 800m flag.