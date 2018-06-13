Spain boss faces axe one day to the World Cup

By Robert Nyanja: Wednesday, June 13th 2018 at 11:51 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours
Julen Lopetegui faces Spain axe [Photo: Courtesy]

Julen Lopetegui could be axed one day before the World Cup after shock appointment as new Real Madrid manager on Tuesday evening.

The Spain boss and Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales are set to have a presser on Wednesday.

Lopetegui was appointed new Real Madrid boss on Tuesday [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports indicate that Rubiales is upset by the news that Lopetegui will join the Champions League champions just 21 days after extending his contract with Spain until 2020.

RFEF is concerned that the announcement will affect the unity in the team suggesting that it should have not been made public until the end of the World Cup.

The 51-year-old agreed a three-year-deal with the Los Blancos to replace Zinedine Zidane following the Frenchman resignation last month after winning three Champions League title in a row.

Julen Lopetegui currenlt with Spain in Russia for World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid confirmed the news in a statement on their official website.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The statement read: ‘Real Madrid CF announces that Julen Lopetegui will be the coach of the first team during the next three seasons.

‘Julen Lopetegui will join the club after the participation of the Spanish team in the World Cup, after two years leading the national team.’

Related Topics: Julen Lopetegui Real Madrid World Cup Luis Rubiales Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)
LATEST STORIES
BREAKING: USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
BREAKING: USA, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
Football 17 minutes ago
BREAKING: Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World Cup
BREAKING: Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World Cup
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
British singer and Ronaldo to grace World Cup inaugural ceremony
British singer and Ronaldo to grace World Cup inaugural ceremony
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Government to summon referee Aden Marwa
Government to summon referee Aden Marwa
Football 14 hours ago
BREAKING: Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World Cup
BREAKING: Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World Cup
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Super Eagles of Nigeria has the youngest team at 2018 FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles of Nigeria has the youngest team at 2018 FIFA World Cup
World Cup 2018 19 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES