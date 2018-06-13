Spain boss faces axe one day to the World Cup

Julen Lopetegui faces Spain axe [Photo: Courtesy]

Julen Lopetegui could be axed one day before the World Cup after shock appointment as new Real Madrid manager on Tuesday evening.

The Spain boss and Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales are set to have a presser on Wednesday. Lopetegui was appointed new Real Madrid boss on Tuesday [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports indicate that Rubiales is upset by the news that Lopetegui will join the Champions League champions just 21 days after extending his contract with Spain until 2020.

RFEF is concerned that the announcement will affect the unity in the team suggesting that it should have not been made public until the end of the World Cup.

The 51-year-old agreed a three-year-deal with the Los Blancos to replace Zinedine Zidane following the Frenchman resignation last month after winning three Champions League title in a row. Julen Lopetegui currenlt with Spain in Russia for World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid confirmed the news in a statement on their official website.

The statement read: ‘Real Madrid CF announces that Julen Lopetegui will be the coach of the first team during the next three seasons.

‘Julen Lopetegui will join the club after the participation of the Spanish team in the World Cup, after two years leading the national team.’