Big prize purse for race
Athletes that will participate in the Eldoret City Marathon next year will pocket Sh18 million in prize money.
This is an increase from the current Sh13million that top finishers received in the 2018 edition.
Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago made the announcement as he rewarded Sharon Cherop, the 2012 Boston marathon champion and winner of Eldoret city marathon, last Friday.
“From next year, we shall be restructuring the awards. The first winners will walk away with Sh3 million, the second-placed athlete will win Sh1.5 million, Sh1 million for third position and the prizes will trickle down up to position 60,” said Mandago.
He said the move is to motivate athletes and give them a platform where they can compete with their counterparts in a favourable environment.
“We aim at bringing out the talent among those athletes who do not have a chance to compete elsewhere. My advice to them is to embark on training so that they can contest in the next edition. We expect to have more sponsors for the event,” he added.
He announced that more training camps will be set up in the county upon the completion of Chagaiya high altitude training centre.
Moses Tanui, the race director and two-time Boston Marathon winner, praised the athletes for participating in this year’s event saying it would lend international colour to the race.
He called on the athletes to desist doping saying, if not curbed, the menace will ruin careers of most athletes.
“Doping has gained inroads and it’s upon the national government and Athletics Kenya to ensure we have a clean sport,” said Tanui
